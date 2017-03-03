Figure Friday: WWE Network Spotlight Undertaker (Photos)

Hey guys and welcome to another installment of Figure Friday! Today we’ll be looking at the Toys R Us Exclusive WWE Network Spotlight Elite Undertaker! Thanks to everyone who voted on my personal Twitter, I really appreciate it! Look for a new poll this weekend to pick next week’s review!

Let’s take a look at the Deadman himself! Looking at Undertaker in the packaging you can see he comes in the typical WWE Network Spotlight Elite style packaging. On the back of the box it talks about the moment it’s based on briefly (hoping you subscribe to the Network to see it if you haven’t already) as well as some stats about Undertaker.

This series is only available at Toys R Us stores. I’m not sure if he’s surfaced on their website yet, but it should only be a matter of time if he hasn’t already. You can see Undertaker comes in his Ministry of Darkness robe, which is a neat accessory. The only problem is that you can’t see what the figure looks like, so if you open them much like I do, you won’t know how the paint looks until you go home with it. Unfortunately mine had an issue with his right leg where the thigh swivel joint and upper knee joint wouldn’t budge, but I put it in some boiling water for a minute or so and then gently moved the joints until the paint separated. If you should come across this issue on yours just be patient with it so you don’t end up breaking it.

Once you remove Undertaker from the packaging you can see how his robe fits him quite well. It is pretty baggy on him, much like it was in real life, which is cool. I personally love the sleeves hanging. I think it’s a nice touch. The robe seals via Velcro down the middle right under the silver lining. After you undo his robe you can see the figure a lot of collectors, much like myself, have been anxious to have in Elite form for a long time. The only gripe really is that it’s not really the head scan people wanted on this figure. Rather Mattel reused the one from his recent Defining Moment and San Diego Comic Con Exclusive figure. That head is great, but if you’d like to make a different version pick up the Basic Summer Slam Heritage Undertaker figure and swap the head plus take the elbow pad to give this one two (not shown in the photo below). To me this is a much better figure if you have the parts to make it.

Looking at the figure itself without any changes it’s not bad. I do wish it were a bit beefier though as I feel he’s a little scrawny for Undertaker at this time. He should just be thicker I guess. The detail in his attire is great and it is molded to give it a more realistic look and feel. His tattoos are colored as well as fill his arms, which is awesome as always. You can even see the detail around his shoulder area, which is pretty cool. He also has molded wristbands to create the illusion he’s actually wearing gloves versus them just using glove hands, which is always a nice touch in my opinion. Lastly, you can see the detail in his elbow pad (he probably should’ve had two but I’m not sure what exact match they chose for reference) as well as the Undertaker logo on both sides of his tights.

Overall, it’s a decent figure with the typical Elite articulation as you can see. Not the most exciting though. If you have the Summer Slam Heritage figure (it looks identical minus the head) you can make it much more appealing. This figure is readily available on online retailers like RingsideCollectibles.com if you’re having trouble finding it. I’ve seen a lot of people doing this too, who inspired me to do it and I was happy with the results. You can see how it turned out in the photos in this article. However the ones below don’t have two elbow pads, which I recommend doing should you decide to try it. All you need to do is place both figures in a cup of boiling water or use a hair dryer for a good five minutes or so or until the plastic gets rubbery then pop off the parts and swap them. It’s very simple.

As said before, if you’re looking for this figure check your Toys R Us stores! He shipped with the Network Spotlight Finn Bálor I reviewed last week so he should be readily available if your stores are pretty good about stocking new stuff.

Look for an all-NEW episode of Figure 2 Photo on Monday showing how I made the photo of Mankind being thrown off the cell on the WrestleZone YouTube and Facebook pages this upcoming Monday!

