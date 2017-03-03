Mick Foley Talks the Conclusion of “Holy Foley”, Zack Ryder Unboxes Mutant Action Figures (Videos), Mark Henry – Texas Longhorns (Photo)

Nick Paglino
holy foley

(Photo by Moses Robinson/Getty Images)

Mark Henry – Texas Longhorns

Mark Henry attended the Texas Longhorns “Big Squat Wednesday” workout this past Wednesday. Longhorns coach Tom Herman tweeted the photo below with The World’s Strongest Man:

Zack Ryder Unboxes Mutant Action Figures

WWE has released the following video featuring Zack Ryder unboxing Mattel’s WWE Mutants action figures:

Mick Foley Talks the Conclusion of “Holy Foley”

WWE has also released the following video featuring Mick Foley talking the conclusion of “Holy Foley” season one:

