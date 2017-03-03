Tye Dillinger Reveals His NXT and WrestleMania Goals, The Rock Being a Trailblazer, Stylistic Differences Between WWE and NXT, More

WWE NXT star Tye Dillinger recently spoke with The News Herald to promote tonight’s NXT live event at The Agora Theatre in Cleveland, OH and below are some interview highlights: First of all, for the neophyte professional wrestling fan, how does NXT fit into the WWE universe? “NXT right now has kind of exploded in the wrestling world. I mean, the NXT is considered the WWE developmental brand, but it’s taken on a life of its own. What I mean by that, it has such a following in such a short amount of time that we’re constantly one-upping ourselves. To be in NXT at this time is not only awesome for me, but it’s awesome for the entire wrestling community.” Are there stylistic differences between NXT and WWE? “No, I think that’s the appealing thing that NXT has. It’s that, we have talent that has come from all over the world. And they all have brought different styles. When you throw all of those styles into the same ring, that’s what makes NXT what it is. It’s unique. We have guys from Japan, Germany, England, all over the place. And, of course, you have the best from Canada as well. We throw all of our styles into one ring together. That’s what makes the wrestling product appealing to the fans we have today.” Earlier this week we saw a former WWE star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson at the Academy Awards. Any chance you thought about your post-wrestling career? “[Dwayne] Johnson is a trailblazer and trendsetter. He’s one in a million. As far as long-term goals, I don’t see myself anywhere at the moment other than WWE. I still have a lot of time and a lot to give to this company. If the opportunity for a movie presented itself, of course I’d jump at it, but right now I’m just focused on NXT Takeover and WrestleMania.”