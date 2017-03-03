Jerry Lawler’s WWE TV Return Announced, News on Drew Galloway’s Next Move, FSW High Octane Event Airing Tonight, Big Show Appearance

Big Show Appearance WWE star Big Show will be appearing at the Edmonton World of Wheels at the Edmonton Expo Centre in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada this evening, March 3rd, at 6pm. Jerry Lawler’s WWE TV Return Announced WWE has announced that Jerry Lawler will be appearing on “Raw Talk”, which airs immediately after WWE Fastlane this Sunday night on WWE Network. FSW High Octane Event Airing Tonight Tonight at 7pm EST, The FITE App will be airing FSW High Octane and below is the show synopsis as well as a video preview. You can download The FITE App free on iTunes and Google Play at this link. This weeks episode of High Octane features in our Main Event, Funny Bone battling Brody King, along with Graves taking on Sgt Major, No Limits action, as we feature Tomaste vs Evan Daniels vs Hyperstreak, along with an appearance from Nick Bugatti News on Drew Galloway’s Next Move WWN Live has issued the following: We are one week away from a huge tripleshot weekend from The WWN Family. We have the lineups plus more info for the WWNLive Experience on Wrestlemania weekend in Orlando, FL. Let’s get to it…. March 3rd: ACH is officially confirmed for the WWN Supershow on April 1st in Orlando, FL. The winner of EVOLVE Champion Zack Sabre Jr. vs ACH at EVOLVE 80 will defend the EVOLVE Championship at the WWN Supershow! March 3rd: This is the time to subscribe to www.FloSlam.tv. You can watch last weekend’s acclaimed EVOLVE events, including the must see EVOLVE 79, on VOD and be able to watch all five live events presented by The WWN Family in the month of March. It’s only $20 for all this live and VOD content! That’s only $4 per live event including SHINE 41, ACW, Style Battle S1:E3, EVOLVE 80 and EVOLVE 81! You can also subscribe for the entire year for only $150, making it only $12.50 per month. Sign up now! March 3rd: Tickets for EVOLVE on April 22nd in Queens, NY and April 23rd in Brooklyn, NY are now on sale at TicketFly.com. We suggest buying tickets now if you want reserved ringside seats. Go to the all new WWNLive Events section for building and show info. Here is the initial talent roster for this huge doubleshot in NYC: -EVOLVE Champion Zack Sabre Jr. -EVOLVE Tag Team Champions Tracy Williams & Fred Yehi -Drew Galloway -Timothy Thatcher with Stokely Hathaway -Matt Riddle -Ethan Page with The Gatekeepers -ACH -Keith Lee -Jason Kincaid -Jaka -Chris Dickinson -Austin Theory -Plus many more to be added!!! March 3rd: Drew Galloway has been in the news this week for making moves. There are lots of questions about his future. However, one thing is certain. Galloway will remain with EVOLVE and WWN in the foreseeable future. He has committed and made it clear he wants to become the first WWN Champion on April 1st in Orlando, FL at the WWN Supershow. He has also declared war on Matt Riddle. Watch this video for Galloway’s uncensored words (NSFW). It will be Galloway vs. Riddle in a rematch of last Saturday’s EVOLVE event on March 30th in Orlando, FL at EVOLVE 80. Galloway has also signed on for a first-time-ever match during the biggest wrestling week of the year. It is…. March 3rd: Drew Galloway vs. ACH has been signed for EVOLVE 81 on Friday, March 31st at 4pm in Orlando, FL! March 3rd: Darby Allin has been missing since The Gatekeepers carried him out of La Boom in a bodybag at EVOLVE 79. We have decided it is best to remove him from all upcoming advertising until we hear from him. March 3rd: SHINE returns to action one week from tonight in Ybor City, FL at The Orpheum. Get tickets now at TicketFly.com. The top matches have Lufisto vs. Ivelisse for the SHINE Championship, Allysin Kay vs. Mercedes Martinez, Tessa Blanchard vs. Theo Trinidad plus much more. Go here for the complete lineup. March 3rd: ACW will present Luck Of The Irish one week from Saturday from the Ivy Astoria Event Center in Ybor City, FL. This is across the street from The Orpheum. Parrow will defend the ACW Championship against Jason Cade in the main event. Go here for info and tickets. March 3rd: Style Battle S1:E3 takes place one week from Sunday in Ybor City, FL at The Orpheum. Tickets are available here. The brackets have been announced. They are: Bracket A: Martin Stone vs. Anthony Henry Kyle Matthews vs. Jason Cade Bracket B: Jon Davis vs. James Drake Parrow vs. Jon Cruz March 3rd: Are you interested in the creative side of pro wrestling? If you want to learn more about the writing and promoting side of pro wrestling we have the perfect opportunity for you. WWN VP Of Talent Relations Gabe Sapolsky will share his 23 years of experience in the 2nd ever WWN Creative Seminar on March 31st in Orlando, FL. This is more than a learning experience, this is a chance for you to get your foot in the door and become part of WWN. Chris T. Bonjour attended the 1st WWN Creative Seminar and is now the WWN Midwest Promoter and responsible for bringing EVOLVE to the Detroit area on May 21st. Go here for info on this educational experience. March 3rd: Thank you for reading today’s WWN Alerts. We know you have a lot of choices as to where you can spend your leisure time and money, especially during Wrestlemania week. There are reports that several shows are having disappointing sales. We are very pleased to say that the WWNLive Experience has sold more tickets than last year at this same time. Thank you! We value your decision to pick any of the WWNLive Experience events. We will do our best to make this the best trip of your life! Thank you for your support! We close by looking at the lineups for the EVOLVE and WWN Supershow cards for Orlando, FL: EVOLVE 80 – Thursday, March 30th – 8pm – Tix & Info At www.MoreThanMania.com EVOLVE Championship Match Zack Sabre Jr. defends vs. ACH EVOLVE Tag Team Championship Match Tracy Williams & Fred Yehi defend vs. Michael Elgin & Donovan Dijak EVOLVE 79 Grudge Rematch Matt Riddle vs. Drew Galloway Keith Lee Trial Series Match #3 Ricochet vs. Keith Lee Plus more to be signed with: -Ethan Page with The Gatekeepers -Timothy Thatcher with Stokely Hathaway -Jason Kincaid -Jaka -Chris Dickinson -Austin Theory -Plus others to be signed!!! EVOLVE 81 – Friday, March 31st – 4pm – Tix & Info At www.MoreThanMania.com Non-Title Match EVOLVE Champion Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Michael Elgin Special Challenge Match EVOLVE Tag Team Champion Fred Yehi vs. Matt Riddle Keith Lee Trial Series Match #4 Donovan Dijak vs. Keith Lee Special Attraction Match Drew Galloway vs. ACH Plus more to be signed with: -Timothy Thatcher with Stokely Hathaway -Ethan Page with The Gatekeepers -Chris Dickinson -Jaka Jason Kincaid -Austin Theory -Plus others to be signed!!! WWN Supershow – Saturday, April 1st – 8pm – Tix & Info At www.MoreThanMania.com Battle Of Champions Elimination Match To Determine 1st WWN Champion former EVOLVE Champion & 2-time EVOLVE Tag Team Champion Drew Galloway vs. 2-time and current EVOLVE Tag Team Champion Tracy Williams vs. current EVOLVE Tag Team & FIP World Heavyweight Champion Fred Yehi vs. Style Battle Champion Matt Riddle vs. ACW Representative TBA vs. FIP Representative TBA The Winner Of Zack Sabre Jr. vs ACH At EVOLVE 80 Will Defend The EVOLVE Title!!! EVOLVE vs. PROGRESS Matches To Be Announced!!! SHINE Title Match To Be Announced!!! Plus More To Be Signed With: -Ethan Page with The Gatekeepers -Timothy Thatcher with Stokely Hathaway -Keith Lee -Chris Dickinson -Jaka -Jason Kincaid -Austin Theory -Plus many others to be announced!!!