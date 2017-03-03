Sycho Sid Addresses The Rumor That He Wouldn’t Wrestle In The Summer Due To His Softball Schedule



Legendary pro wrestling journalist Bill Apter will be releasing the latest episode of his podcast Is Wrestling Fixed? this morning. It features former WWE & WCW World Heavyweight Champion Sycho Sid (aka Sid Justice/Vicious) as his guest in a very rare interview You can find a tease of some of Apter and Sid’s conversation transcribed below. Subscribe to Is Wrestling Fixed? on iTunes BA: Let’s discuss the rumor that for years, you’ve gotta put this to sleep because I heard it all these years, people would always say, “Sid will not wrestle in the summer because he’s out playing softball!” SS: Bill that’s so stupid. I’m not saying they’re stupid people but it’s stupid to believe something like that. I’ll say this. The business is so stupid about things like this. When I had my lung surgery I lost a lot of weight. Like a hundred pounds. They said, “Just stay home. Put some weight on. Blah blah blah.” So, I’m sitting at home and I am putting my weight on and I come back to a show or they bring me to the office and they see me and go, “No.” Terry Funk can tell you. They sent him to see me one time and they didn’t even know if I’d make it back from that surgery. So they said, “No, go back home, put some more weight on. A few more months. We’ll give you a few more months.” Anyone who knows me will tell you that no body works as hard as I do. 2-3 times a day. Running all day. Eating all day. At night times I was playing a little softball. This is really how this stupid gossip got out and got so stupid. The only person at the time who could have said something was Lawler said something to someone about me playing softball and they said, “Oh look, Sid’s out there playing softball!” There was no harm in it. I was doing what I was told to do and that was gain weight. I wasn’t running the bases. Just pinch hitting. The funny thing was to kind of get back at everybody I played for Ted Turner’s team for a time in their little co-ed league. I did that for their team. Related: Bill Apter Asks If WWE Should Bring Hulk Hogan To WrestleMania (Video) Former WWE & WCW World Heavyweight Champion Sycho Sid joins Bill at the top of this week’s episode for a very rare, interview discussing his entire career as well as taking a ton of fan submitted questions. Bill then takes time to discuss a variety of headlines from this past week in wrestling including: Should Hulk Hogan return to WWE at WrestleMania 33

The Hardys as free agents

Jack Swagger teases leaving WWE

Jim Ross teases doing commentary for Impact Wrestling

Orton burning the Wyatt Family compound

Erik Rowan cleared to return

What to do with Balor at Mania if he is cleared?