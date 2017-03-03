Promo Video for John Cena Hosting Kids’ Choice Awards, Cesaro Thanks Jack Swagger, WWE Stars Read to Students (Photos), Seth Rollins News

Seth Rollins News

WWE star Seth Rollins will be appearing at the Salt Lake City Autorama at the South Towne Exposition Center from noon to 3 p.m. this Saturday, March 4th. For more information visit autorama.com.

Cesaro Thanks Jack Swagger

WWE has yet to announce the departure of Jack Swagger, however Cesaro Tweeted the following to his former Tag Team partner:

Promo Video for John Cena Hosting Kids’ Choice Awards

WWE has released the following promo video for John Cena hosting Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards:

WWE Stars Read to Students

As seen below, WWE stars including Big Cass, Darren Young and Carmella read to students yesterday: