AJ Styles Comments on #1 Contenders Match, Jack Swagger to Face Former World Champion in First Post-WWE Match, Appearing at TV Tapings

Jack Swagger to Face Former WWE Champion in First Post-WWE Match

Following his WWE departure, Jack Swagger will be making his first post-WWE appearance for WAW in two weeks in Norwich, UK. Swagger will face former WWE World Champion and new TNA star Alberto Del Rio.

Swagger is also being advertised for the WAW TV tapings taking place next weekend, so it appears as if WWE has indeed granted Swagger his release, and he likely will not have a no-compete if he is appearing at TV tapings.

AJ Styles Comments on Big #1 Contenders Match

As noted, AJ Styles vs Randy Orton, with the winner facing Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 33, will take place on WWE Smackdown Live next week. AJ Styles Tweeted the following on the match:

