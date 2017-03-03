WWE Fastlane Results Coverage and Final Event Card: 8 Announced Matches, Samoa Joe’s PPV Debut, Who Will Win the Universal Title Match?

Nick Paglino

wwe fastlane results

This Sunday night, the 2017 WWE Fastlane PPV will air live from Milwaukee, Wisconsin on WWE Network beginning with the Kickoff show at 7pm EST.

As always, WZ will be providing complete, LIVE WWE Fastlane results coverage, beginning with the Kickoff show, so be sure to join us then!

Below is the final PPV card:

WWE Universal Championship Match:
-Kevin Owens (c) vs. Goldberg

WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match:
-Bayley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

-Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman

WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match:
-Neville (c) vs. Jack Gallagher

Read Also: Major Shift in WWE Fastlane Betting Odds, Big Name Predicted to Make Appearance *Spoilers*

WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Match:
-Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson (c’s) vs. Enzo Amore & Big Cass

-Samoa Joe vs. Sami Zayn

-Nia Jax vs. Sasha Banks

Kickoff Show Match:
-Rich Swann & Akira Tozawa vs. Noam Dar & Brian Kendrick

WZ wants to know who you think will win the WWE Universal Title Match at WWE Fastlane, so vote in the poll below and sound off with your opinion in the comment section!

BayleyBraun Strowmancharlotte flairGoldbergjack gallagherKevin OwensNevilleRoman Reignssami zaynsamoa joeWWEWWE Fastlane
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report? Submit it now!
monitoring_string = "851cc24eadecaa7a82287c82808f23d0"