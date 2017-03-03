This Sunday night, the 2017 WWE Fastlane PPV will air live from Milwaukee, Wisconsin on WWE Network beginning with the Kickoff show at 7pm EST.
As always, WZ will be providing complete, LIVE WWE Fastlane results coverage, beginning with the Kickoff show, so be sure to join us then!
Below is the final PPV card:
WWE Universal Championship Match:
WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match:
-Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman
WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match:
Read Also: Major Shift in WWE Fastlane Betting Odds, Big Name Predicted to Make Appearance *Spoilers*
WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Match:
-Samoa Joe vs. Sami Zayn
-Nia Jax vs. Sasha Banks
Kickoff Show Match:
WZ wants to know who you think will win the WWE Universal Title Match at WWE Fastlane, so vote in the poll below and sound off with your opinion in the comment section!
BayleyBraun Strowmancharlotte flairGoldbergjack gallagherKevin OwensNevilleRoman Reignssami zaynsamoa joeWWEWWE FastlaneHave a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?