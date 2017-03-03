WWE Issues Statement on Jack Swagger’s Current Contract Status

As noted, Jack Swagger announced on Chael Sonnen’s podcast earlier this week that he has requested his release from WWE. Swagger did note the release is an “ongoing process” and as of this writing WWE has yet to make an official release announcement.

Swagger has been booked for the March 10th WAW event in Norwich, UK, and as we noted will be facing new TNA star Alberto Del Rio.

Read Also: Jack Swagger to Face Former World Champion in First Post-WWE Match, Appearing at TV Tapings

WWE has issued the following statement, clarifying Jack Swagger remains contracted to WWE and has yet to be granted his official release: