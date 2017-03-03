WWE Issues Statement on Jack Swagger’s Current Contract Status

Nick Paglino
As noted, Jack Swagger announced on Chael Sonnen’s podcast earlier this week that he has requested his release from WWE. Swagger did note the release is an “ongoing process” and as of this writing WWE has yet to make an official release announcement.

Swagger has been booked for the March 10th WAW event in Norwich, UK, and as we noted will be facing new TNA star Alberto Del Rio.

WWE has issued the following statement, clarifying Jack Swagger remains contracted to WWE and has yet to be granted his official release:

Jack Swagger has not been granted a release from his WWE contract. When he is granted his release, Jack Swagger will remain under exclusive contract to WWE for 90 days and will be compensated accordingly during that period.

