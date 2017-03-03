Kurt Angle Puts ESPN SportsCenter Host in Ankle Lock, Talks WWE Hall of Fame Induction (Video), Beth Phoenix Talks Her Upcoming Induction

Kurt Angle Talks WWE Hall of Fame Induction Soon-to-be WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle appeared on ESPN’s SportsCenter, which you can watch in the video below. At one point during the appearance, Angle puts a show host in the Ankle Lock, and he also had the following to say on being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year: “For me it capitalizes everything I’ve done for the last 17 year. I’ve put my heat and soul in professional wrestling, but to have the kind of impact I had in WWE, in that short period of time…it makes me feel really good about what I was able to accomplish in that time.” Beth Phoenix Talks Her Hall of Fame Induction In other WWE Hall of Fame news, NBC news affiliate WETM 18 has published an interview with 2017 WWE Hall of Fame inductee Beth Phoenix. During the interview, Phoenix had the following to say on her upcoming WWE Hall of Fame induction: “It just made me very emotional, I got super emotional. It reminded me of feelings that I have kind to push to the side in being a Mom for the past five years and six years,” Phoenix said. “It just reminded me of how intensely and how long and how passionately I worked to be in that position and to have those opportunities.”