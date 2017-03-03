“My Son is a WWE Superstar” with Seth Rollins (Video), Rusev Praises Jack Swagger, New NXT Hype Video, Kurt Angle Films with Corey Graves

Rusev Praises Jack Swagger
Rusev Tweeted the following after news of Jack Swagger requesting his WWE release:
Kurt Angle Films with Corey Graves
As seen in the photos below, Kurt Angle filmed an interview with Corey Graves today, however interview details are unknown at this time:
“My Son is a WWE Superstar” with Seth Rollins
Below is the latest “My Son is a WWE Superstar” video featuring Seth Rollins and his family:
New NXT Hype Video
WWE has released the following video hyping WWE NXT and “the future is now”:
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?