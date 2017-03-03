“My Son is a WWE Superstar” with Seth Rollins (Video), Rusev Praises Jack Swagger, New NXT Hype Video, Kurt Angle Films with Corey Graves

Rusev Praises Jack Swagger

Rusev Tweeted the following after news of Jack Swagger requesting his WWE release:

Kurt Angle Films with Corey Graves

As seen in the photos below, Kurt Angle filmed an interview with Corey Graves today, however interview details are unknown at this time:

Met up with @wwegraves today. Great chat with him about coming home! #HOF2017 #itstrue

“My Son is a WWE Superstar” with Seth Rollins

Below is the latest “My Son is a WWE Superstar” video featuring Seth Rollins and his family:

New NXT Hype Video

WWE has released the following video hyping WWE NXT and “the future is now”:

