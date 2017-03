According to ShowBuzzDaily.com, this week’s edition of TNA Impact Wrestling, featuring a main event of Bobby Lashley vs Josh Barnett, averaged 293,000 viewers. This is up from last week’s 275,000 viewership average.

Read Also: News On Bruce Prichard & Bobby Lashley Impact Pairing

This Impact Wrestling ranked #135 on the Cable Top 150. Last week’s show ranked #133.