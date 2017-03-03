Major Backstage Update on The Hardys Possibly Returning to WWE

According to Pro Wrestling Sheet, The Hardys have begun preliminary talks with WWE about a return to the company.

Sources are noting with The Hardys TNA contracts officially expiring, things are looking good on the WWE front.

No deal has been offered quite yet, and something could always change, but as of right now it looks as though they’re heading towards Matt and Jeff returning to WWE.

As we noted earlier in the week, word is when The Hardys were told by the new TNA regime they would not be granted creative control, Jeff Hardy immediately backed out on signing a new deal, but Matt continued discussions. Matt was later “spooked” when negotiations began to stall, and he wasn’t hearing back from TNA, so he decided to begin negotiating elsewhere.