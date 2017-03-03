According to PWInsider.com, former TNA Champion and WWE Tag Team Champion Bully Ray, aka Bubba Ray Dudley, nearly made his TNA return at last night’s Impact Wrestling tapings.

Word is that TNA wanted to have Bully Ray return in a main event role, but the two sides were unable to lock in a new deal at the last minute.

As a result, Alberto Del Rio, who also recently signed full-time with TNA, made his debut in the main event role and defeated Bobby Lashley for the TNA World Title.

When TNA realized they weren’t bringing Bully Ray back, they reached out to Alberto late Wednesday night and came to terms on a deal. The report notes another big name was contacted by TNA about the same main event spot, however that fell through.

Regarding Alberto’s debut, the company put a lot of effort into keeping his debut a surprise until Anthem’s Ed Nordholm tweeted a photo of Alberto in the ring with Jeff Jarrett before the tapings began.

Original plans for last night’s tapings had Drew Galloway winning the World Heavyweight Title but Galloway left the company after turning down a new contract.