Bret Hart, Sting & More at The Big Event

WWE Hall of Famers Bret Hart, Sting, Amy “Lita” Dumas, as well as former WWE star Christian, James “Kamala” Harris and Harley Race, will all be appearing at The Big Event in New York this Saturday. Mike Tyson, Tito Ortiz and Dennis Rodman are also scheduled to appear, and you can get more information or purchase tickets by clicking here.

Latest Brie Bella “Baby Watch” Video

Below is the latest Brie Bella “Baby Watch” video as Brie is now 31 weeks pregnant:

NJPW Star Tomoaki Honma Injured During Match

According to “The Definitive Puroresu Discussion Group” Facebook page, New Japan Pro Wrestling star Tomoaki Honma was injured earlier today at a New Japan Pro Wrestling event in Okinawa, Japan.

During a match featuring Honma, Togi Makabe & Michael Elgin vs. Tomohiro Ishii, Toru Yano & Jado, Jado hit Honma with a DDT from the second rope. Honma was unresponsive after taking the move and the match was stopped. Honma was stretchered to the back and then rushed to a nearby hospital.