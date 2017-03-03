Big Update on the Status of the TNA World Title At Tonight’s Impact Wrestling Tapings *Spoilers*

As noted, Alberto Del Rio defeated Bobby Lashley for the TNA World Title, in controversial form, at last night’s Impact Wrestling tapings. Following the match, Del Rio was declared the winner, and new TNA World Champion.

However, to kickoff tonight’s Impact Wrestling tapings, Del Rio came out and gave up the TNA World Title, now making it vacant.

We will have more on the status of the TNA Title as the night progresses

