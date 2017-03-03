As reported, the future of the TNA World Tag Team Championships was up in the air after it was revealed that current reigning champs Broken Matt Hardy and Brother Nero Jeff Hardy would not be re-signing with the company, after feeling slighted during recent contract negotiations. We now have a clearer look at the title scenario, following Friday night’s Impact Wrestling television taping in Orlando, FL. During the taping, Bruce Prichard – who made his return to the company at Thursday’s taping event – announced that the belts had been vacated. He also took a shot at the Broken ones, saying that titles are “won in the ring, not in space”, playing off Broken Matt’s insistence that they are the “best tag team in all of time and space”. Four teams will now do battle to crown brand new Impact Wrestling Tag Team Champions (the “TNA” branding has now been completely removed from the product) on an upcoming episode of the show. While it hasn’t been announced for sure yet, it would appear the four teams currently in contention are The Decay (Abyss & Crazzy Steve), the new team of Garza Jr. and Laredo Kid, Reno Scum (brought in by Jeff Jarrett after they worked for his GFW promotion) and the returning LAX.