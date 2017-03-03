One of the longest running tag teams in Impact Wrestling history is back, as The Latin American Xchange (or LAX for short) made their return to the promotion during Friday night’s television taping in Orlando! Legendary Mexican wrestler and manager Konnan has returned to lead his creation alongside long-time faction staple Homicide, but the group will be given a fresh coat of paint as the old heavy “SuperMex” Shawn Hernandez was nowhere to be seen. Newcomers Angel Ortiz and Mike Draztik (who CZW and Beyond Wrestling fans may know as EYFBO) have been added to the group, as well as female wrestler Angel Rose, who recently worked a match against Asuka at a NXT television taping in February. LAX made its Impact Wrestling debut in 2005 when Konnan left the group 3Live Kru to form his own faction. They went on to be one of the most popular and critically praised teams of the mid-2000s, specifically in matches throughout 2006. If you’re interested in checking out some classic footage, their tag team Ultimate X match against AJ Styles and Christopher Daniels at TNA No Surrender 2006 is on YouTube, and is one of the best bouts in company history.