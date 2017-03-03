Complete WrestleMania Week Schedule 2017: Hall of Fame, WWN Supershow, WrestleCon, Ring of Honor, NXT Takeover, Progress & RevPro Come to the US & More!

WrestleMania is the biggest event of the year for pro wrestling fans, but the week leading up to it and the days that follow might be even bigger for those live in attendance. From the massive WrestleCon experience, to Ring of Honor, the annual NXT Takeover event, WWE Hall of Fame, and virtually every major independent promotion in the United States and beyond coming to Orlando, this year’s festivities look to be bigger than ever before. For those confused about which shows to attend, we’ve put together this list of all the major events happening in the Orlando area during WrestleMania weekend. Most of the Wrestlezone staff will be in the area, so make sure you come hang out with us at WrestleCon! Thursday, March 30th WrestlePro at WrestleCon

Location: The Hyatt Regency

Time: 8:30PM EST

Key Matches: Ryback vs. Colt Cabana, Cody Rhodes vs. Brian Cage, Brandi Rhodes vs. Joey Ryan Evolve 80

Location: Orlando Live Events Center

Time: 8:00PM EST

Key Matches: Zack Sabre Jr vs. ACH, Matt Riddle vs. Drew Galloway, Ricochet vs. Keith Lee Joey Janela’s Spring Break

Location: Orlando Live Events Center

Time: Midnight EST Friday, March 31st Evolve 81

Location: Orlando Live Events Center

Time: 4:00PM EST

Key Matches: Zack Sabre Jr vs. Michael Elgin, Matt Riddle vs. Fred Yehi, Drew Galloway vs. ACH Rev Pro at WrestleCon

Location: The Hyatt Regency

Time: 4:00PM EST

Key Matches: Zack Sabre Jr vs. Pentagon Jr., Ricochet vs. Marty Scurll, Fenix vs. Will Ospreay WWE Hall of Fame

Location: Amway Center

Time: 7:30PM EST

Inductees: Kurt Angle, Teddy Long, Beth Pheonix, Diamond Dallas Page, The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express WrestleCon Supershow

Location: The Hyatt Regency

Time: 8:30PM EST

Key Matches: Bobby Lashley vs. Jeff Cobb Saturday, April 1st Wrestling Revolver: Pancakes & Piledrivers

Location: The Wyndham Resort

Time: 12:00PM EST

Key Matches: Sami Callihan & Brian Cage vs. Pentagon Jr & Fenix, Ricochet vs. Shane Strickland, 8-Man Ladder Match What Culture Pro Wrestling

Location: Orlando Sports Center

Time: 1:30PM EST ROH Supercard of Honor XI

Location: The Lakeland Center – Jenkins Arena

Time: 6:00PM EST

Key Matches: The Young Bucks vs. The Broken Hardyz, Adam Cole vs. Dalton Castle NXT Takeover: Orlando

Location: Amway Center

Time: ~8:00PM EST WWN Supershow: Mercury Rising

Location: Orlando Live Events Center

Time: 8:00PM EST

Key Matches: Evolve vs. Progress CZW Best of the Best

Location: The Hyatt Regency

Time: 8:30PM EST

Key Wrestlers: Sami Callihan, Michael Elgin, Dezmond Xavier, Ricochet, AR Fox Sunday, April 2nd WrestleMania 33

Location: Camping World Stadium

Time: ~6:00PM EST For those who will not be travelling to Orlando for WrestleMania week, our own Mike Killam will be hosting a massive online-only WrestleMania 33 viewing party. Dozens of pro wrestlers will be gathering (with an open bar) to watch the show and interact with fans all around the world through the magic of the internet. The entire party will be streamed live, and they’ll be taking donations for the Superkick Foundation charity in exchange for special requests and live video Q&A with your favorite stars. “The Miracle” Mike Bennett and Maria Kanellis have already been confirmed, as well as Impact Wrestling star Eddie Kingston, Ring of Honor Top Prospect Kurt Stallion, with more on the way. You can follow @wrestleparties on Twitter for daily updates. Monday, April 3rd WWE Monday Night Raw

Location: Amway Center

Time: 8:00PM EST Tuesday, April 4th WWE Smackdown Live

Location: Amway Center

Time: 8:00PM EST