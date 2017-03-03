Complete WrestleMania Week Schedule 2017: Hall of Fame, WWN Supershow, WrestleCon, Ring of Honor, NXT Takeover, Progress & RevPro Come to the US & More!

Mike Killam

WrestleMania is the biggest event of the year for pro wrestling fans, but the week leading up to it and the days that follow might be even bigger for those live in attendance. From the massive WrestleCon experience, to Ring of Honor, the annual NXT Takeover event, WWE Hall of Fame, and virtually every major independent promotion in the United States and beyond coming to Orlando, this year’s festivities look to be bigger than ever before.

For those confused about which shows to attend, we’ve put together this list of all the major events happening in the Orlando area during WrestleMania weekend. Most of the Wrestlezone staff will be in the area, so make sure you come hang out with us at WrestleCon!

Thursday, March 30th

WrestlePro at WrestleCon
Location: The Hyatt Regency
Time: 8:30PM EST
Key Matches: Ryback vs. Colt Cabana, Cody Rhodes vs. Brian Cage, Brandi Rhodes vs. Joey Ryan

Evolve 80
Location: Orlando Live Events Center
Time: 8:00PM EST
Key Matches: Zack Sabre Jr vs. ACH, Matt Riddle vs. Drew Galloway, Ricochet vs. Keith Lee

Joey Janela’s Spring Break
Location: Orlando Live Events Center
Time: Midnight EST

Friday, March 31st

Evolve 81
Location: Orlando Live Events Center
Time: 4:00PM EST
Key Matches: Zack Sabre Jr vs. Michael Elgin, Matt Riddle vs. Fred Yehi, Drew Galloway vs. ACH

Rev Pro at WrestleCon
Location: The Hyatt Regency
Time: 4:00PM EST
Key Matches: Zack Sabre Jr vs. Pentagon Jr., Ricochet vs. Marty Scurll, Fenix vs. Will Ospreay

WWE Hall of Fame
Location: Amway Center
Time: 7:30PM EST
Inductees: Kurt Angle, Teddy Long, Beth Pheonix, Diamond Dallas Page, The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express

WrestleCon Supershow
Location: The Hyatt Regency
Time: 8:30PM EST
Key Matches: Bobby Lashley vs. Jeff Cobb

Saturday, April 1st

Wrestling Revolver: Pancakes & Piledrivers
Location: The Wyndham Resort
Time: 12:00PM EST
Key Matches: Sami Callihan & Brian Cage vs. Pentagon Jr & Fenix, Ricochet vs. Shane Strickland, 8-Man Ladder Match

What Culture Pro Wrestling
Location: Orlando Sports Center
Time: 1:30PM EST

ROH Supercard of Honor XI
Location: The Lakeland Center – Jenkins Arena
Time: 6:00PM EST
Key Matches: The Young Bucks vs. The Broken Hardyz, Adam Cole vs. Dalton Castle

NXT Takeover: Orlando
Location: Amway Center
Time: ~8:00PM EST

WWN Supershow: Mercury Rising
Location: Orlando Live Events Center
Time: 8:00PM EST
Key Matches: Evolve vs. Progress

CZW Best of the Best
Location: The Hyatt Regency
Time: 8:30PM EST
Key Wrestlers: Sami Callihan, Michael Elgin, Dezmond Xavier, Ricochet, AR Fox

Sunday, April 2nd

WrestleMania 33
Location: Camping World Stadium
Time: ~6:00PM EST

For those who will not be travelling to Orlando for WrestleMania week, our own Mike Killam will be hosting a massive online-only WrestleMania 33 viewing party. Dozens of pro wrestlers will be gathering (with an open bar) to watch the show and interact with fans all around the world through the magic of the internet. The entire party will be streamed live, and they’ll be taking donations for the Superkick Foundation charity in exchange for special requests and live video Q&A with your favorite stars. “The Miracle” Mike Bennett and Maria Kanellis have already been confirmed, as well as Impact Wrestling star Eddie Kingston, Ring of Honor Top Prospect Kurt Stallion, with more on the way. You can follow @wrestleparties on Twitter for daily updates.

Monday, April 3rd

WWE Monday Night Raw
Location: Amway Center
Time: 8:00PM EST

Tuesday, April 4th

WWE Smackdown Live
Location: Amway Center
Time: 8:00PM EST

