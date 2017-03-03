Impact Wrestling taped two more episodes of television tonight from the Impact Zone at Universal Studios in Orlando, FL. Some matches and segments may be out of order or edited for television. – Alberto el Patron kicks off the show by vacating the Impact Wrestling World Heavyweight Championships. Unclear if this will make air. (1) ODB def. Rebel – Impact Wrestling officials give the world title back to Bobby Lashley, stemming from the controversy in their title match at Thursday’s tapings. – Alberto el Patron comes out for an in-ring promo and puts over Impact Wrestling, but is cut off by Ethan Carter III. He says Patron needs to earn his spot, but Patron counters and says he is in Impact to fight the top dog, not the bitch of the company. The two brawl and eventually this leads to a match for the main event. (2) Trevor Lee def. Braxton Sutter, Andrew Everett & Suicide to retain the X-Division Championship – Bruce Prichard is here. He announces a four-team tournament to crown new tag team champions, and takes a shot at the Broken Hardyz saying “titles are won in the ring, not in space”. The Decay is out and they want to be crowned champions, but are interrupted by Reno Scum and the new team of Laredo Kid and Garza Jr. In a surprise return, a new LAX (Konnan, Homicide, Angel Rose, Angel Ortiz and Mike Draztik) hits the ring and takes out everyone. (3) Davey Richards def. Suicdie (4) Garza Jr., Laredo Kid & Mahabali Shera def. Bokara, Fallah Bahh & Envious Abraham in a six-man tag team match (5) LAX def. The DCC. After the match DCC gets into it, Eddie Kingston gets shoved, and it appears there may be some trouble in paradise. – Karen Jarrett makes a surprise return. She says the past few years in Impact without her have obviously been difficult, but it’s all about change now that they are back. Ethan Carter III comes out and says he isn’t here to fight for the Jarrett name, but for his own. Josh Matthews of all people interrupts them and trashes the fans, saying they’re only at Impact because they’re too cheap to buy tickets to see NXT. He trashes Karen Jarrett, who then slaps him. (6) Rosemary def. Santana (7) Alberto el Patron def. Ethan Carter III to become the new #1 contender to the World Heavyweight Championship. – As expected, no Mike Bennett, Maria Kanellis or the Broken Hardyz anywhere to be seen at this taping.