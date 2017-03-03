WrestleZone Radio is proud to present the latest episode of Impact Rebellion! Subscribe to WrestleZone Radio on iTunes On this episode of you Impact Rebellion Big Ray & Bin Hamin (aka Ben Duerr) are your hosts! This week’s episode of Impact included: Alberto Del Rio is now on the Impact Wrestling roster

The Broken Brothers Hardy, Jade and Drew Galloway make their final appearances for Impact Wrestling

The Cody Rhodes and Moose saga continues with a huge brawl

Last Knockouts Standing Match for the Knockout Title

An X-Division Title match

Josh Barnett faces Bobby Lashley for the TNA World Heavyweight Championship

Josh Barnett faces Bobby Lashley for the TNA World Heavyweight Championship

All this and more! Also the latest installment of Breaking Kayfabe With Okayfabe where Conor reports all the recent news on the craziness and rumors associated with Impact Wrestling's departures, signings and new management.