3/3 Edition of Impact Rebellion: Broken Hardys Final Appearance, Barnett v Lashley, Last Knockout Standing, Del Rio-Impact, More

This week’s episode of Impact included:

  • Alberto Del Rio is now on the Impact Wrestling roster
  • The Broken Brothers Hardy, Jade and Drew Galloway make their final appearances for Impact Wrestling
  • The Cody Rhodes and Moose saga continues with a huge brawl
  • Last Knockouts Standing Match for the Knockout Title
  • An X-Division Title match
  • Josh Barnett faces Bobby Lashley for the TNA World Heavyweight Championship
  • All this and more!

Also the latest installment of Breaking Kayfabe With Okayfabe where Conor reports all the recent news on the craziness and rumors associated with Impact Wrestling’s departures, signings and new management.

