Watch: Cody Rhodes Attempts a Huge Moonsault on Kurt Angle, Off the Top of a Steel Cage!

The moonsault off the top of a steel cage has become something of a synonymous moment for the Olympic gold medalist and soon-to-be WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle. Unfortunately at 48-years-old, having suffered numerous injuries and undergoing several surgeries, it’s unlikely we’ll ever see the high-flying spot again – especially with his very vocal desire to wrestle another match in a WWE ring before the end of his career. Enter: Cody Rhodes. The New Japan Pro Wrestling and Ring of Honor superstar pulled out the death-defying moonsault in a steel cage match against Angle this Friday night, in a main event for the Northeast Wrestling promotion in Waterbury, CT. And of course, because history shows us it might by physically impossible to actually connect with the move, your Olympic hero managed to roll to safety, before executing a picture-perfect Angle Slam. Cody Rhodes is a crazy person pic.twitter.com/tSc7onx5dE — Dan Weiner (@DanWeiner) March 4, 2017