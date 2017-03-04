John Cena Gets Slimed, Charlotte Delivers a Chair Shot to NBA Mascot, The Miz on If Big Show is Backing Out of His Match Against Shaq (Videos)

John Cena Gets Slimed To promote John Cena hosting the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice awards on March 11th, Nickeoldeon has turned Cena’s “My Time is Now” theme song into “My Slime is Now”, and in the promo below Cena gets famously slimed: Charlotte Delivers a Chair Shot to NBA Mascot To help promote WWE Fastlane on Sunday, which takes place in Milwaukee, WWE star Charlotte appeared at last night’s Milwaukee Bucs NBA game and delivered a chair shot to one the mascots. You can check out footage below: Is that…@MsCharlotteWWE with the chair!?! @BucksBango Jr. gets the win!! Bango Jr. WINS!! pic.twitter.com/0xGrSC6Srm — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) March 4, 2017 Thank you @MsCharlotteWWE for a great @WWE Night!! Now go get that belt back at #WWEFastlane on Sunday!! pic.twitter.com/QiP98m7DcZ — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) March 4, 2017 The Miz on If Big Show is Backing Out of His Match Against Shaq As seen in the video above, TMZ Sports recently caught up with The Miz and asked him if Big Show is trying to back out of his match against Shaquille O’Neal at WrestleMania 33. Miz had the following to say: “I don’t think Big Show would back out. I can’t see him backing out of anything, especially for WrestleMania, which is the biggest event of the year.”