Cody Rhodes on Wrestling Kurt Angle, Big Cass Talks Reading to Students, Eva Marie Does Photoshoot for NEM Fashion Company (Videos)

Cody Rhodes on Wrestling Kurt Angle As noted, Cody Rhodes faced Kurt Angle in a steel cage rubber match last night, and Rhodes recently spoke with Sports Illustrated’s Extra Mustard and had the following to say on facing Angle: “Sometimes, when you work with the younger stars, and this isn’t a knock on anybody, it feels like you’re dancing. When you get into a match with Kurt Angle, and it doesn’t matter how old he is because he’s just as good as he ever was, and perhaps even better on some nights. Kurt is a wrestler’s wrestler. He hits hard, he ties you up tight in ways that are uncomfortable and in ways that, if he wanted to, it could be over right then and there.” Watch: Cody Rhodes Attempts a Huge Moonsault on Kurt Angle, Off the Top of a Steel Cage! Eva Marie Does Photoshoot for NEM Fashion Company WWE star Eva Marie, who has been absent from the company since August of 20216, did her first video blog for her fashion company NEM, and you can check it out below: Big Cass Talks Reading to Students WKMG in Orlando ran a story covering WWE stars Big Cass, Carmella and Darren Young participating in Read Across America yesterday at an elementary school, and Cass had the following to say on the event: “Reading is difficult, and we just wanted them to know we had the same struggles as them”.