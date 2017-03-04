Who Will Win the Roman Reigns vs Braun Strowman Match at WWE Fastlane?, NJPW Issues Statement on Tomoaki Honma’s Injury and Status

Who Will Win the Roman Reigns vs Braun Strowman Match at WWE Fastlane?
With WWE Fastlane just a day away, WZ wants to know who you think will win the Roman Reigns vs Braun Strowman. Match, vote in the poll below and sound off with your opinions in the comment section!
NJPW Issues Statement on Tomoaki Honma’s Injury and Status
As noted, New Japan Pro Wrestling star Tomoaki Honma was injured during a match, and had to be stretchered out following the bout. NJPW has issued the following statement on the injury:
