Who Will Win the Roman Reigns vs Braun Strowman Match at WWE Fastlane?, NJPW Issues Statement on Tomoaki Honma’s Injury and Status

Nick Paglino
roman reigns vs braun strowman

(Photo by Ron ElkmanSports Imagery/Getty Images)

Who Will Win the Roman Reigns vs Braun Strowman Match at WWE Fastlane?

With WWE Fastlane just a day away, WZ wants to know who you think will win the Roman Reigns vs Braun Strowman. Match, vote in the poll below and sound off with your opinions in the comment section!

NJPW Issues Statement on Tomoaki Honma’s Injury and Status

As noted, New Japan Pro Wrestling star Tomoaki Honma was injured during a match, and had to be stretchered out following the bout. NJPW has issued the following statement on the injury:

Tomoaki Honma was injured on March 3rd during his match in Okinawa, and immediately rushed to hospital.

He was diagnosed to have injured his cervical vertebrae. In order to recover, he will miss the scheduled March 6th IWGP Tag Team title match and his return to the ring is currently tentative. His tag partner, Togi Makabe, has also declined to compete on March 6th.

As a result, the IWGP Executive Committee has named Hiroyoshi Tenzan and Satoshi Kojima as the challengers.

Braun Strowmannew japan pro wrestlingRoman Reignstomoaki honmaWWEWWE Fastlane
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report? Submit it now!
monitoring_string = "851cc24eadecaa7a82287c82808f23d0"