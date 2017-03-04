Tons of Backstage News From Last Night’s Impact Wrestling Tapings, Former WWE Star Returning, GFW Talents, Where is Aron Rex? *Spoilers*

Source: PWInsider.com Impact Wrestling will be holding a double set of tapings today in Orlando, one being a Knockouts only PPV, and the other being more content for Impact Wrestling. Former WWE and TNA star Matt Morgan will be making his return to Impact Wrestling, as he was at the tapings last night, along with Chris Masters, doing promotional photoshoots, reports PWInsider.com. Gail Kim and MMA fighter turned pro wrestler Phil Baroni were both backstage last night. Aron Rex is not at the tapings this week as he is filming a movie role, and Robbie E is currently in Japan, so he was unable to be at the tapings. Read Also: Big Update on the Status of the TNA World Title At Tonight’s Impact Wrestling Tapings *Spoilers* With regards to the influx of Global Force Wrestling talents coming into Impact Wrestling, there is a feeling that the new talents are “supplanting” the old, existing talents, and are simply there for GFW to try and get over new names on TV. Aroluxe has not been involved at all in this week’s Impact Wrestling TV tapings, and there has been no sign of either Jason Brown or Ron Harris. As noted, Aroluxe was very close to taking over Impact Wrestling during the Dixie Carter regime, as the production company was getting a percentage of the company as opposed to payment for their services, but it appears as if they are no longer involved with Impact Wrestling in any capacity.