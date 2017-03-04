Jerry Lawler Wrestles Surprise Match Last Night, Mike Bennett Wins Title Following TNA Departure, New WWE “Ride Along” Airing Monday Night

Jerry Lawler Wrestles Surprise Match, Mike Bennett Wins Title

WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler made a surprise appearance at the Northeast Wrestling WrestleFest event last night, which was headlined by Cody Rhodes defeating Kurt Angle in a Steel Cage match.

Watch: Cody Rhodes Attempts a Huge Moonsault on Kurt Angle, Off the Top of a Steel Cage!

Lawler made a surprise appearance during the Cam Zagami (with Romeo Roselli) vs. Bull Dredd match, and the bout turned into a tag team match with Lawler and Dredd picking up the win.

Also at the event, Mike Bennett came out as the mystery opponent to face NEW champion TK O’Ryan. Bennett won the bout with an assist from Maria Kanellis, followed by a low blow. Bennett is now the new NEW Champion. A rematch between Bennett and O’Ryan is expected to take place at the 3/19 NEW event.

New WWE “Ride Along” Airing Monday Night

A new episode of WWE “Ride Along” will be premiering on WWE Network immediately following Raw on Monday night. The episode will feature the travel pairings of Sami Zayn and Neville along with Cesaro and Seth Rollins on the way to Philadelphia.