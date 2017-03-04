Major Name Expected to Return to WWE TV This Week *Spoilers*

According to PWInsider.com, The Undertaker is expected to be returning to WWE TV this week to begin his build to WrestleMania 33. Word is that Undertaker will be appearing on Raw Monday night.

As of a few weeks ago, the plan in WWE was for Roman Reigns to face The Undertaker at WrestleMania 33, and if that’s the case, The Dead Man could be making his return to TV at WWE Fastlane tomorrow night, however that has yet to be confirmed.

