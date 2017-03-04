Titus O’Neil on Jack Swagger Leaving WWE, News on Jerry Lawler at WWE Fastlane, Top 10 WWE Superstars Playing with Fire (Video)

Titus O’Neil on Jack Swagger Leaving WWE Titus O’Neil has posted the following reacting to Jack Swagger leaving WWE: @RealJackSwagger Tough as Hell,Strong as an OX and as Good of a Man as you’ll find. THANK YOU!! See you soon my friend — Titus O’Neil (@TitusONeilWWE) March 4, 2017 News on Jerry Lawler’s Return to WWE TV WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler will be appearing on the WWE Fastlane Kickoff show tomorrow night, and Lawler’s restaurant in Memphis will be hosting a live viewing party: The Road to Wrestle Mania! Come watch Fast Lane with us. Anybody that signs up for our texting program will get 30. Percent off. pic.twitter.com/yfylEOypnU — Jerry Lawler’s Place (@JKLBarBeale) March 3, 2017 Top 10 WWE Superstars Playing with Fire Below is the latest WWE top 10 video looking at Superstars playing with fire: