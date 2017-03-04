PHOTO: Amazon Potentially Spoils Big Names Making Surprise Appearances at WWE Fastlane

WZ reader Lee Smith has sent in word that Amazon’s UK website is currently listing a pre-order DVD combo pack consisting of this year’s WWE Elimination Chamber and WWE Fastlane PPV events.

The promotional image for the Fastlane DVD is picturing both The Undertaker and Brock Lesnar, which could be a potential spoiler for tomorrow night’s PPV. You can check out the image below, and the listing on the Amazon site at this link.

Goldberg vs Brock Lesnar has been confirmed for WrestleMania 33, so the listing below could be an indication that Lesnar might get involved in the WWE Universal Title match tomorrow night. Additionally, The Undertaker vs Roman Reigns is tentatively planned for WrestleMania, and with PWInsider reporting earlier today that The Dead Man is planning to return to WWE TV next week, he could also be making an appearance at WWE Fastlane.