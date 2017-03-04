Lita Returns to the Ring Last Night, Hits a Twist of Fate (Photos), Former NFL Player Makes NXT Debut, Final WWE Raw Rating Sees Decrease

Final WWE Raw Rating Sees Decrease The final rating for this week’s WWE Raw, which was the go-home show for this Sunday night’s WWE Fastlane PPV, was a 2.16, down from last week’s 2.21 rating. As noted, this week’s Raw averaged 3.093 million viewers, down from last week’s 3.216 million viewership average. Former NFL Player Makes NXT Debut Former NFL player Demitrius Bronson made his WWE NXT live event debut at last night’s show in Crystal River, FL. Bronson teamed with HoHo Lun in a losing effort to NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain. Bronson, who used to play for the Seattle Seahawks, used the ring name Mr. Bronson: S/O to my favorite security guard. This is the first time I’ve seen him in action, even if it wasn’t for very long lol #NXTCrystalRiver pic.twitter.com/NfdE0jzuzK — Jacob Williams (@NappyRootz_) March 4, 2017 Lita Returns to the Ring Last Night, Hits a Twist of Fate WWE Hall of Famer Lita made her in-ring return last night at the MCW event in Joppa, Maryland. Lita competed in an 8 person tag team match featuring The Bruiser, The HellCats and Lita vs the Winners Circle, Jeremiah Rayo, Big Sean Studd and Andy Vineberg. Lita and her team picked up the victory, and you can check out photos below: #wwe hall of famer Lita makes her ring return at the 3/3 MWC event and hits a Twist of Fate! A post shared by WrestleZone (@wrestlezonecom) on Mar 4, 2017 at 11:52am PST #wwe hall of famer Lita makes her ring return at the 3/3 MWC event and hits a Twist of Fate! A post shared by WrestleZone (@wrestlezonecom) on Mar 4, 2017 at 11:53am PST