Big Show Says Weight Gain Might Be Why Shaq is Bailing on WrestleMania WWE star Big Show has been making public claims lately that Shaquille O’Neal might be trying to back out of their WrestleMania 33 match. Read Also: Big Show Believes Shaquille O’Neal is Trying To Back Out of WrestleMania 33 Match Big Show recently spoke with ESPN, and had the following to say on why Shaq might not be up for the challenge: “He’s got to be what, 440, 450 pounds? He’s gotten pretty fat. Me on the other hand? I just weighed in this morning — 379 pounds.” “Maybe he doesn’t want to put on spandex and show the entire world that Shaquille O’Neal, one of the greatest basketball players of all time, looks like Jabba the Hutt. It’s on him. He has to weigh these consequences in his own mind. Does he want the world to know how fat and out of shape he is? Or does he want to sit back and talk s-it into a podcast?”