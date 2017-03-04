Ron Bass Hospitalized, WWE Star Hangs with Arnold Schwarzenegger (Photo), Cena Plays Nintendo Switch, Woods & Alexander Game (Videos)

Ron Bass Hospitalized
According to PWInsider.com, Ron Bass was unable to appear at last night’s Big Event in New York as he was hospitalized earlier this week. No other details are known at this time, but we will keep you updated as soon as new information becomes available.
WWE Star Hangs with Arnold Schwarzenegger
As seen in the photo below, WWE Raw star Dana Brooke is off the road this weekend as she’s working The 2017 Arnold Sports Festival in Columbus, Ohio:
John Cena Plays Nintendo Switch
John Cena has been working with Nintendo to promote the new Nintendo Switch, and below is a new promo video featuring Cena playing Switch in “Unexpected Places”:
Woods & Alexander Game
In the following new UpUpDownDown video, Xavier Woods and Cedric Alexander play Mortal Kombat and X-Men:
