Ron Bass Hospitalized, WWE Star Hangs with Arnold Schwarzenegger (Photo), Cena Plays Nintendo Switch, Woods & Alexander Game (Videos)

Ron Bass Hospitalized

According to PWInsider.com, Ron Bass was unable to appear at last night’s Big Event in New York as he was hospitalized earlier this week. No other details are known at this time, but we will keep you updated as soon as new information becomes available.

WWE Star Hangs with Arnold Schwarzenegger

As seen in the photo below, WWE Raw star Dana Brooke is off the road this weekend as she’s working The 2017 Arnold Sports Festival in Columbus, Ohio:

Hung w/ him 4 awhile w/ deep conversation & great honor it was!So amazing he is inspired by ME! Pushes me further 2 accomplish my dreamspic.twitter.com/yZ7nRwka4A — Dana Brooke WWE (@DanaBrookeWWE) March 4, 2017

John Cena Plays Nintendo Switch

John Cena has been working with Nintendo to promote the new Nintendo Switch, and below is a new promo video featuring Cena playing Switch in “Unexpected Places”:

Woods & Alexander Game

In the following new UpUpDownDown video, Xavier Woods and Cedric Alexander play Mortal Kombat and X-Men: