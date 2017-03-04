The Rock Talks Meeting Bayley at WWE Raw (Photo), Owens Takes Another Shot at Goldberg’s Age, Orton Drinks Wyatt Inspired Cocktail

Nick Paglino
the rock

(Photo by JP Yim/Getty Images)

Owens Takes Another Shot at Goldberg’s Age

Goldberg noted that he is en route to Milwaukee for his Universal Title match against Kevin Owens at WWE Fastlane, and Owens responded as seen below:

Randy Orton Drinks Bray Wyatt Inspired Cocktail

Randy Orton’s wife posted the following on Instagram, noting Orton recently ordered a Bray Wyatt inspired cocktail at a St. Louis restaurant:

The Rock Talks Meeting Bayley at WWE Raw

The Rock posted the following on Instagram, along with a brief note about meeting Bayley during his recent WWE Raw appearance:

Backstage at WWE events turn into very cool special moments with superstars sharing very kind/inspiring words about how my career has inspired theirs. Grateful for their words. Great to meet (finally) The Champ herself, @itsmebayley. WWE life is a HARD life, but for the women superstars, it’s even harder. Mad respect and luv I have for them in this male dominated world. You’re doing great. No substitute for hard work, so keep working hard and above all else have fun. And by fun, when it’s time to “do the honors” with the title, do like I did and look at Triple H, laugh and say “F*ck that noise, I ain’t doing that bullshit tonight” and then walk away. Then come back with a big smile, give him a hug and say “Cool what’s the finish?” #AlwaysHaveFun

A post shared by therock (@therock) on

Bayleybray wyattGoldbergKevin OwensRandy OrtonThe RockWWEWWE FastlaneWWE Raw
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report? Submit it now!
monitoring_string = "851cc24eadecaa7a82287c82808f23d0"