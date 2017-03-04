The Rock Talks Meeting Bayley at WWE Raw (Photo), Owens Takes Another Shot at Goldberg’s Age, Orton Drinks Wyatt Inspired Cocktail

Owens Takes Another Shot at Goldberg’s Age

Goldberg noted that he is en route to Milwaukee for his Universal Title match against Kevin Owens at WWE Fastlane, and Owens responded as seen below:

Boarding the flight to Milwaukee. Clock’s ticking @FightOwensFight — Bill Goldberg (@Goldberg) March 4, 2017

So kewl!!! Are you pre-boarding with the people that need more time to get down the jet bridge? Be careful not to trip. See you tomorrow! https://t.co/88x6LNgyxO — Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) March 4, 2017

Randy Orton Drinks Bray Wyatt Inspired Cocktail

Randy Orton’s wife posted the following on Instagram, noting Orton recently ordered a Bray Wyatt inspired cocktail at a St. Louis restaurant:

Thanks @prasino_stc for making this special drink The burning Abigail for my husband @randyorton #greatfood #greatatmosphere #greatcompany A post shared by Kim Orton (@kim.orton01) on Mar 3, 2017 at 6:28pm PST

The Rock Talks Meeting Bayley at WWE Raw

The Rock posted the following on Instagram, along with a brief note about meeting Bayley during his recent WWE Raw appearance: