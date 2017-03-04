Ring of Honor star Bobby Fish recently spoke with WZ live Tweeter Joshua Caudill of CraveOnline.com and below are some interview highlights: CraveOnline: You have a shot to win your first ROH World Championship this Saturday against Adam Cole. What’s going through your mind as you prepare yourself for this match? Bobby Fish: Adam Cole does not work in the way that I do. When it comes to putting in the work to be good at this business, we’re not even the same species. It started out as a question to Adam Cole…are you doing enough to keep that world title around your waist? It’s my belief that he was not. Adam Cole did not do enough and now it’s too late. His world title will become my world title. CraveOnline: This is all going down in New York, your home state. Do you feel pressure to raise your game to another level with that setting? Bobby Fish: Everything is escalated in New York City regardless. It’s my return to the Hammerstein Ballroom and the Hammerstein with ROH has such a rich history. I don’t feel as though New York City ever felt like home outside of the Hammerstein. For the little break we took from there never felt right to go back and not be at the Hammerstein. To be in the main event at the Hammerstein, to be in a position where I will take my first world title and where I will accomplish the Triple Crown in ROH, dare I say faster than anyone else, that makes it that much better. CraveOnline: How did this process of the journey from college football to pro wrestling all begin for you? What was the big break? Bobby Fish: I played football in college so I didn’t even crack in to trying to get trained until I was in my early 20s. I was going to look to get trained in California because I had friends who were living out there and I wasn’t doing a whole lot here. I was bartending so I moved out to San Diego. I planned to get trained in Los Angeles but as fate would have it, my dad got sick and I came back to New York and signed with Tommy DeVito. That’s when I got trained to take bumps and do this. But the first big break was Pro Wrestling Noah and being asked to go to Noah through Harley Race. My belief at the time was I was going over to stay at the dojo to get trained so it was supposed to be a three month stay but when I got my itinerary it was three weeks and I found out they were bringing me over to go to work right away so that started my experience in Japan in 2006 to 2013.