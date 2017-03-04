Former WCW Announcer Talks Ric Flair, Andre the Giant & More, Charlotte Talks WWE Women Breaking the Glass Ceiling, Her PPV Record

Former WCW Announcer Offer His Opinion of Ric Flair & Andre the Giant Former WCW announcer Gary Michael Cappetta was a recent guest on the Pancakes and Powerslams show, and during the interview Cappetta offered his thoughts on several WWE Hall of Famers, including Ric Flair and Andre the Giant. Below are some highlights, and you can check out the full interview at this link. On Andre the Giant: “Andre had a great disposition. Especially, when you consider how difficult it was for him to travel. There was never a hotel bed that could fit him, he always had to hunch down to shower, he was always gawked at in airports. There was never an airplane seat that fit, he would always have to buy two. And yet, through all of that, he was really a genuine and fun-loving guy.” On Ric Flair: “Ric Flair – consummate professional. He always had my back. He helped me a little bit towards the end of my contract negotiations. I was on the road for WCW 18-20 nights a month. So I was with Flair and introduced his main event matches, and his title defenses, night after night after night. And he was so consistent. His work was always superior. It didn’t matter what he had done the night before. Nothing mattered. When he left that locker room, he put his robe on, and he went down to the ring [and gave] 100 percent of Ric Flair. That’s not easy to do.” Charlotte Talks WWE Women Breaking the Glass Ceiling, Her PPV Record WWE star Charlotte Flair recently spoke with CBS 58 to promote Sunday’s WWE Fastlane PPV, and below is what Flair had to say on the current WWE Women’s division: “I just work with a great group of girls and we want to keep breaking glass ceilings and we work really well together,” said Flair. Flair also talked her current WWE PPV record, growing up with Ric Flair and more. You can check out the interview below: CBS 58