Matt Morgan Teases In-Ring Return

Former WWE and TNA superstar Matt Morgan continued to tease his return to the ring with a photo in his “Blueprint” ring gear Saturday morning. The 15-year veteran is expected to make his return at tonight’s Impact Wrestling television taping in Orlando, FL.

So this happened today…. pic.twitter.com/DXiT3wR7Bc — Matt Morgan (@BPmattmorgan) March 4, 2017

NXT Prospects Work ‘ONO’ PPV Taping

Several former NXT prospects worked the Impact Wrestling “One Night Only” pay-per-view taping in Orlando on Saturday afternoon. The show featured a theme where future prospects were in action against full-time Knockouts, and the winners would face off in the main event.

Second generation wrestler Santana Garrett, who has worked multiple matches for NXT, was in action against Brandi Rhodes. Leva Bates, who NXT fans may remember as the accidentally popular “Blue Pants” character, also worked a match against Allie. Rachael Ellering, the daughter of wrestling legend and current NXT manager Paul Ellering, competed against Laurel Van Ness.

At the end of the taping, Alisha Edwards (who is married to Eddie Edwards) was offered a contract, and is now an official part of the full-time Impact Knockouts roster.