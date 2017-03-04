The Broken Hardyz are your new ROH World Tag Team Champions! If that sounds unexpected, that’s because…. well, it definitely is. Broken Matt and Brother Nero were not advertised for tonight’s Ring of Honor event in Manhattan, nor expected to be anywhere near the venue, but just days after news broke that the world-famous duo would not be re-signing with Impact Wrestling, the brothers made a surprise appearance and captured the gold from The Young Bucks in an impromptu match. There seems to be no love lost between the Hardyz and Impact Wrestling, as the Broken Genious himself cut a post-match promo calling the promotion “dreadful”, basking in a very loud and immediate chorus of “f*** TNA” chants from the ROH faithful. While we can’t confirm if this is a fact, or a part of an ongoing story, Matt claimed that they had signed a new deal with Ring of Honor that trumps the Young Bucks’ contract, which has been reported as the most lucrative deal in company history. That being said, the two teams will face off in what will likely be the main event of the upcoming Supercard of Honor event in Orlando next month, and given their rather hasty entry into the free agent pool, the alleged “contract” could just be a way to fill up some dates and promote the big WrestleMania weekend title bout.