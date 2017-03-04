Moments after the Broken Hardyz made a surprise appearance at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City, defeating the Young Bucks to become the new ROH World Tag Team Champions, another huge name showed up and made his presence known – Bubba Ray Dudley! The world-famous tag team legend and former TNA World Heavyweight Champion shocked the Ring of Honor crowd when he came to the ring to chase off members of Bullet Club, who were assaulting Bobby Fish following his main event loss to ROH World Champion Adam Cole. Bubba Ray then put Cole through a table, and addressed the live crowd to close out the night. We’ll have complete results from ROH Manhattan Mayhem VI shortly. Well this has been one of the most eventful nights in all my years with @ringofhonor #ManhattanMayhemVI pic.twitter.com/h1wnaZw6fA — Bobby Cruise (@realBobbyCruise) March 5, 2017