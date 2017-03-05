What Can & Can’t Happen With Goldberg vs Kevin Owens, Undertaker Appearance, Win WrestleMania Ticket Package Predicting Winners

There was no Chair Shot Reality videos this weekend due to the studio being closed and the crew having the week off from Point Park University. Videos will return next week.
But Josh Isenberg and I still talked FastLane match predictions on my “Wrestling Reality” audio podcast. Here’s some highlights of what was said on the podcast:
Neville vs Jack Gallagher:
Bayley vs Charlotte:
Goldberg vs Kevin Owens:
Josh Isenberg then responds with how to make Justin’s scenario better and more logical for all involved in Owens/Goldberg/Jericho situation. Plus, more conversation and who wins for each of these matches can be heard at the time codes below:
4:30-15:30-Justin and TicketKing.net VP, Drew Baydala, talk Braun Strowman beating Roman Reigns, Undertaker shows up and why there is a case for this match being last.
45:15-59:00: Justin & Josh talk the rest of the Fastlane card.
The podcast is presented by TicketKing.net where you can get 15% off WWE tickets using LABARFAN.
The podcast is also presented by WrestleRumble.com where you can win $500, WrestleMania tickets and NXT Takeover tickets by coming in first predicting who wins at FastLane. For all of the prizes and rules, check out WrestleRumble.com
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?