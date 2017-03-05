The Rock Posts More Backstage WWE Raw Photos with Samoa Joe & Others, JR Addresses Impact Wrestling Rumors, Dana Brooke Video

Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?
The Rock Posts More Backstage WWE Raw Photos with Samoa Joe & Others
As noted, The Rock took to Instagram and posted a photo of WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bayley, and he has subsequently posted the following photos of other WWE stars he met during his visit to Raw while shooting “Fighting with My Family”:
Jim Ross Addresses Impact Wrestling Rumors
On rumors that he might be joining Impact Wrestling, Jim Ross Tweeted the following:
Dana Brooke Video
In the video below, WWE Raw star Dana Brooke performs a fitness routine at the 2017 Arnold Classic: