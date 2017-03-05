The Rock Posts More Backstage WWE Raw Photos with Samoa Joe & Others, JR Addresses Impact Wrestling Rumors, Dana Brooke Video

Great shot captured on the low by our @sevenbucksprod producer @hhgarcia41. An hour before she performs LIVE on RAW, my cousin @niajaxwwe stopped by my dressing room so she can rehearse her match and promo to me before she goes out there. Always fun to “take the creative scalpel” and fine tune everything moments before the show. She’s doing an outstanding job considering she’s still just getting started in the WWE. We don’t talk about greatness right now. We just concentrate on putting in the hard work to get better every day, never getting dragged down in backstage politics and most important – making progress. Progress is all we want. Greatness will come. It’s scary (and a marketers dream) to think how physically and mentally dominant she can become in the WWE’s Women’s Division. Rare qualities. No rush. We got time. #Progress #Family #NiaJax #Showtime #RAW

A post shared by therock (@therock) on Mar 4, 2017 at 8:34pm PST