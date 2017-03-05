Bubba Ray Dudley Comments on Ring of Honor Debut, Takes Shot at Impact Wrestling, Complete ROH Manhattan Mayhem VI Results

Complete ROH Manhattan Mayhem VI Results

Below are complete results from last night’s Ring of Honor Manhattan Mayhem VI event:

-Sumi Sakai def. Jenny Rose & Mandy Leone

-Josh Woods def. Brian Milonas (Top Prospect Tournament Match)

-John Skyler def. Curt Stallion (Top Prospect Tournament Match)

-Christopher Daniels def. TK O’Ryan

-Dalton Castle def. Colt Cabana

-Marty Scurll (c) def. Sonjay Dutt (TV Title Match)

-Dragon Lee def. Will Ospreay

-The Young Bucks (c) def. Lio Rush & Jay White (Tag Title Match – Post match, Hardys appeared and challenged The Young Bucks to a match)

-The Hardys defeated The Young Bucks (c) (Tag Title Match)

-ROH Manhattan Battle Royal: Matt Taven won a future ROH title shot

-Hangman Page & Kazarian & Cody Rhodes defeated Jay Lethal & The Briscoes

-Adam Cole (c) defeated Bobby Fish in an ROH Title match

Bubba Dudley Comments on Ring of Honor Appearance

As noted, Bubba Ray Dudley made his Ring of Honor debut last night and put Adam Cole through a table.

As we reported earlier in the week, Bubba almost returned to Impact Wrestling at the TV tapings this week, but a deal could not be reached in time, and instead Impact decided to sign Alberto Del Rio.

Bubba commented on his ROH debut with the following:

Still the talk of the wrestling biz. Now thats how you make a DELIGHTFUL impact. pic.twitter.com/zOeMIPdclY — Bubba Ray Dudley (@bullyray5150) March 5, 2017