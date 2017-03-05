More On The Hardys Appearance At ROH, What Is Their Current Schedule? Charlotte Talks Body Shaming Issues

Photo Credit: instagram.com/rebysky/

More On The Hardys

As noted, Matt and Jeff Hardy appeared at Ring of Honor and won the ROH Tag Team Titles. They cut a promo after the match and said that they have signed with ROH. There have been reports of the two returning to WWE, but for now it seems like ROH is the landing spot. Their scheduled appearances, so far, with ROH run up to WrestleMania 33. You can see a photo of the new ROH tag champs below:

Charlotte Discusses Body Image Issues

Charlotte talked with RTE about body shaming issues and much more. You can read the entire article here. Highlight below:

On body shaming issues

“Negative comments in terms of body image are the hardest thing the women probably struggle with. But I think the best thing that we can do as WWE superstars is taking that negativity and using it in a positive way, because there are so many young kids on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter to not send the message of hate on to. [We need to] ignore if someone is saying something bad, and not add fuel to the fire.”

