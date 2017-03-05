Share your thoughts on tonight’s WWE Fastlane PPV in the Disqus section below by using the #WrestleZone hashtag. If you’re on social media, use #WrestleZone to voice your thoughts on tonight’s show, and we want you to share our exclusive coverage page by using the social media buttons below!

Tweet 2017 WWE Fastlane Results

March 5th, 2017

Report by Josh Lopez for Wrestlezone.com Be sure to continue refreshing the page as results are posted live! WWE Fastlane Kickoff Notes: – Renee Young, Booker T and Peter Rosenberg from ESPN’s Cheap Heat Podcast are the official panelists for tonight’s show. We’re live from the BMO Harris Bradley Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Rosenberg says that the young superstars will make an impact tonight. Booker talks about the mindset heading into WrestleMania. – Charly Caruso is in the Social Media Lounge. Samoa Joe will be the special guest. Please send your question using the hashtag #AskJoe! Renee does a plug for the WWE Network. – We get a video package for the Roman Reigns/Braun Strowman Match. Rosenberg says that tonight is the biggest moment of Braun’s career because Roman Reigns is no push favor. Rosenberg is going with Braun to win this match. Booker and Renee are going with Roman Reigns. – THE Brian Kendrick runs into Noam Dar and Alicia Fox in the backstage area. Kendrick talks strategy for tonight’s tag team match. Kendrick says that Dar needs to keep his eyes on the prize instead of lusting over, Alicia Fox. Kendrick indirectly calls Fox, crazy. Dar cools Fox down. – The panel transitions to the Raw Tag Team Championship Match between The Club and Enzo/Big Cass. Sheamus and Cesaro joins the conversations. Sheamus complains about being screwed over. Cesaro gets a big reception from the Milwaukee crowd. Rosenberg mentions the fact that Sheamus & Cesaro are not on the card tonight. The entire panel are going with The Club to retain the RAW Tag Team Titles tonight.