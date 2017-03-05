Jim Ross on The Future of The Hardys in WWE, Boxer Uses Undertaker Theme, Who Will Win the Women’s Title Match at WWE Fastlane?

the hardys

Jim Ross on The Future of The Hardys in WWE

As we noted moments ago, The Hardys are not heading to WWE anytime soon, as they signed new deals with Ring of Honor for the foreseeable future. Jim Ross commented on The Hardys’ future with the following Tweet:

Who Will Win the Women’s Title Match at WWE Fastlane?

With WWE Fastlane just hours away, WZ wants to know who you think will win the WWE Raw Women’s Title match tonight. Vote in the poll and sound off with your opinions in the comment section!

Boxer Uses Undertaker Theme

Boxer Ohara Davies used Undertaker’s entrance theme last night at London’s O2 Arena:

