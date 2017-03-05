Jim Ross on The Future of The Hardys in WWE, Boxer Uses Undertaker Theme, Who Will Win the Women’s Title Match at WWE Fastlane?

Jim Ross on The Future of The Hardys in WWE

As we noted moments ago, The Hardys are not heading to WWE anytime soon, as they signed new deals with Ring of Honor for the foreseeable future. Jim Ross commented on The Hardys’ future with the following Tweet:

I expect @MATTHARDYBRAND & @JEFFHARDYBRAND to eventually sign w/ @WWE unless someone is asleep at the wheel.

No creative control necessary https://t.co/dvaYfLywTt — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) March 5, 2017

Who Will Win the Women’s Title Match at WWE Fastlane?

With WWE Fastlane just hours away, WZ wants to know who you think will win the WWE Raw Women’s Title match tonight. Vote in the poll and sound off with your opinions in the comment section!

Who Will Win the Charlotte Flair vs Bayley Title match at #WWEFastlane? — WrestleZone.com (@WRESTLEZONEcom) March 5, 2017

Boxer Uses Undertaker Theme

Boxer Ohara Davies used Undertaker’s entrance theme last night at London’s O2 Arena: