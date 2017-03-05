Paige and AJ Lee Have Non-PG Twitter Exchange, Bruce Prichard on What Used to Drive Him Nuts About Dixie Carter, Retro WWE Figures (Photo)

Bruce Prichard on What Used to Drive Him Nuts About Dixie Carter

In a recent interview with ESPN, Bruce Prichard, who recently returned to Impact Wrestling, revealed how Dixie Carter would make the suspension-of-reality aspect of professional wrestling very difficult, as she would be an on-screen character on television, and immediately go back to regular Dixie on social media. Prichard had the following to say, h/t to Inquisitr.com for the transcription:

“[Former TNA owner] Dixie Carter would drive me nuts, because she would play a character on TV, and she would play a character on her Twitter account, but then on the same Twitter account in a span of minutes she would go back to being just regular Dixie. It’s confusing to whomever it is you are speaking to at the time.”

Retro WWE Figures

WWE.com has published a photo gallery looking at Mattel’s retro Ultimate Warrior and Undertaker action figures, and below is The Dead Man:

Paige and AJ Lee Have Non-PG Twitter Exchange

Former WWE star AJ Lee and currently injured WWE star Paige had the following Twitter exchange after a fan asked Paige if her and Lee still keep in touch:

Yessss. We mostly talk about make up, periods and when’s the next time we will post underwear selfies… @AJBrooks #freaksandgeeks https://t.co/aNppds4Z7O — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) March 4, 2017