Paige and AJ Lee Have Non-PG Twitter Exchange, Bruce Prichard on What Used to Drive Him Nuts About Dixie Carter, Retro WWE Figures (Photo)

Bruce Prichard on What Used to Drive Him Nuts About Dixie Carter
In a recent interview with ESPN, Bruce Prichard, who recently returned to Impact Wrestling, revealed how Dixie Carter would make the suspension-of-reality aspect of professional wrestling very difficult, as she would be an on-screen character on television, and immediately go back to regular Dixie on social media. Prichard had the following to say, h/t to Inquisitr.com for the transcription:
Retro WWE Figures
WWE.com has published a photo gallery looking at Mattel’s retro Ultimate Warrior and Undertaker action figures, and below is The Dead Man:
Paige and AJ Lee Have Non-PG Twitter Exchange
Former WWE star AJ Lee and currently injured WWE star Paige had the following Twitter exchange after a fan asked Paige if her and Lee still keep in touch:
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?