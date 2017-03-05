MCW Mat Madness Results (3/3): Brian Cage vs Lio Rush, Lita Returns to the Ring, Former WWE Star Makes Surprise Appearance, More

MCW Pro Wrestling
*Event Results*
Match #1
CPA Won a 20 man Battle Royal to become the final entrant into the MCW rage TV Title Tournament
Match #2
Brittany Blake defeated Robyn Reid
Match #3
MCW Rage TV Title Tournament
Maxwell Jacob Feinstein defeated Greg Excellent to advance to Round 2
Match #4
MCW Rage TV Title Tournament
Brandon Scott defeated Ken Dixon to advance to Round 2
King McBride returned after 6 months to confront Ken Dixon
Match #5
MCW Rage TV Title Tournament
Dante Caballero defeated CPA to advance to Round 2
Match #6
MCW Rage TV Title Tournament
Napalm vs Marcellus Prime ended in Double Count out giving Dante Caballero a tournament bye into the finals
Match #7
MCW Rage TV Title Tournament Round 2
Brandon Scott defeated Maxwell Jacob Feinstein to advance to finals
Match #8
Adam Rose defeated Joe Keys by Disqualification
After the match Grandmaster Sexay (Brian Christopher) made a surprise appearence
Match #9
MCW Rage TV Title Tournament Finals
Dante Caballero defeated Brandon Scott to become the MCW Rage TV Champion
Match #10
Brian Cage Defeated Lio Rush
Match #11
The Bruiser, The Hell Cats & Lita defeated Andy Vineberg, MCW Champion Sean Studd, Rayo & Jeremiah in an 8 man Tag Team Match
