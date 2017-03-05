MCW Mat Madness Results (3/3): Brian Cage vs Lio Rush, Lita Returns to the Ring, Former WWE Star Makes Surprise Appearance, More

mcw mat madness

MCW Pro Wrestling
Mat Madness
March 3, 2017
MCW Arena
1000 Joppa Farm Road
Joppa, MD 21085

*Event Results*

Match #1

CPA Won a 20 man Battle Royal to become the final entrant into the MCW rage TV Title Tournament

Match #2

Brittany Blake defeated Robyn Reid

Match #3

MCW Rage TV Title Tournament

Maxwell Jacob Feinstein defeated Greg Excellent to advance to Round 2

Match #4

MCW Rage TV Title Tournament

Brandon Scott defeated Ken Dixon to advance to Round 2

King McBride returned after 6 months to confront Ken Dixon

Match #5

MCW Rage TV Title Tournament

Dante Caballero defeated CPA to advance to Round 2

Match #6

MCW Rage TV Title Tournament

Napalm vs Marcellus Prime ended in Double Count out giving Dante Caballero a tournament bye into the finals

Match #7

MCW Rage TV Title Tournament Round 2

Brandon Scott defeated Maxwell Jacob Feinstein to advance to finals

Match #8

Adam Rose defeated Joe Keys by Disqualification

After the match Grandmaster Sexay (Brian Christopher) made a surprise appearence

Match #9

MCW Rage TV Title Tournament Finals

Dante Caballero defeated Brandon Scott to become the MCW Rage TV Champion

Match #10

Brian Cage Defeated Lio Rush

Match #11

The Bruiser, The Hell Cats & Lita defeated Andy Vineberg, MCW Champion Sean Studd, Rayo & Jeremiah in an 8 man Tag Team Match

MCW Pro Wrestling’s next event is this saturday March 11th when we return to Hollywood, MD with Former WWE Star Ryback. for more information visit www.MCWProWrestling.com

