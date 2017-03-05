MCW Mat Madness Results (3/3): Brian Cage vs Lio Rush, Lita Returns to the Ring, Former WWE Star Makes Surprise Appearance, More

MCW Pro Wrestling

Mat Madness

March 3, 2017

MCW Arena

1000 Joppa Farm Road

1000 Joppa Farm Road

Joppa, MD 21085 *Event Results* Match #1 CPA Won a 20 man Battle Royal to become the final entrant into the MCW rage TV Title Tournament Match #2 Brittany Blake defeated Robyn Reid Match #3 MCW Rage TV Title Tournament Maxwell Jacob Feinstein defeated Greg Excellent to advance to Round 2 Match #4 MCW Rage TV Title Tournament Brandon Scott defeated Ken Dixon to advance to Round 2 King McBride returned after 6 months to confront Ken Dixon Match #5 MCW Rage TV Title Tournament Dante Caballero defeated CPA to advance to Round 2 Match #6 MCW Rage TV Title Tournament Napalm vs Marcellus Prime ended in Double Count out giving Dante Caballero a tournament bye into the finals Match #7 MCW Rage TV Title Tournament Round 2 Brandon Scott defeated Maxwell Jacob Feinstein to advance to finals Match #8 Adam Rose defeated Joe Keys by Disqualification After the match Grandmaster Sexay (Brian Christopher) made a surprise appearence Match #9 MCW Rage TV Title Tournament Finals Dante Caballero defeated Brandon Scott to become the MCW Rage TV Champion Match #10 Brian Cage Defeated Lio Rush Match #11 The Bruiser, The Hell Cats & Lita defeated Andy Vineberg, MCW Champion Sean Studd, Rayo & Jeremiah in an 8 man Tag Team Match MCW Pro Wrestling's next event is this saturday March 11th when we return to Hollywood, MD with Former WWE Star Ryback. for more information visit www.MCWProWrestling.com