Behind-the-Scenes Photos of John Cena in Nintendo Switch Commercial, Jack Gallagher Arrives at WWE Fastlane, Talks Title Match (Video)

Jack Gallagher Arrives at WWE Fastlane, Talks Title Match
WWE Cruiserweight Drew Gulak took a shot at tonight’s WWE Cruiserweight Title match at WWE Fastlane with the following Tweet:
WWE has released the following video, featuring Gentleman Jack Gallagher explaining why he’s optimistic heading into a Cruiserweight Title showdown against champion Neville tonight at WWE Fastlane:
Behind-the-Scenes Photos of John Cena in Nintendo Switch Commercial
As noted, John Cena recently filmed a Nintendo Switch commercial and below is a behind-the-scenes photo gallery from Cena’s commercial shoot. Cena hosted Nintendo Switch in “Unexpected Places” for the Nintendo Switch system on February 23, 2017 at Blue Cloud Movie Ranch in Santa Clarita, California:
