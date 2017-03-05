Last week we reported that WWE announcer Tom Phillips had been allegedly caught in online scandal, when photos emerged featuring sexually explicit conversations between him and a woman on Instagram. Sunday night at WWE Fastlane, Phillips was replaced in his usual role as backstage social media lounge host, with Charly Caruso taking over the spot.

While WWE officials are likely trying to sweep the entire incident under the rug, Hall of Famer Booker T apparently had no plans of letting that happen. The five-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion interrupted Charly’s introduction, bluntly asking where the “dirty bird” Tom Phillips was. Like a pro, Caruso quickly explained that Tom had “graciously” stepped aside to allow her to take over as host for WWE Fastlane.