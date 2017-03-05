Tag Team Splits Up on WWE Fastlane Kickoff Show; Announced For Singles Matches Later Tonight

It appears the makeshift team of everyone’s favorite Handsome Rusev and Jinder Mahal will be short-lived, as the duo announced their breakup during Sunday night’s WWE Fastlane kickoff show. Monday Night Raw general manager Mick Foley announced that both men would have to report to the ring during the pay-per-view for singles matches, and that they would decide among themselves who would go first against unnamed opponents. Speaking of Rusev, the Bulgarian Brute was rocking a new look at tonight’s show. As noted, he has cut off his long locks in favor of a more clean-cut look. @archerythebarber it’s gone it’s all gone!!!!! And I like it A post shared by Miroslav Barnyashev (@rusevig) on Feb 28, 2017 at 3:09pm PST